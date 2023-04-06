Arav Chowdharry Joins Alibaba - Ek Andaaz Andekha: Chapter 2 as antagonist Iblis

Sony SAB’s family entertainer Alibaba - Ek Andaaz Andekha: Chapter 2 follows the adventures of Ali the Rakhwala (Abhishek Nigam) as he battles the evil forces to protect his land.

The makers have a surprise up their sleeve as SimSim’s evil companion Iblis is finally being unveiled.

Arav Chowdharry, who plays Iblis, says, “Being able to portray an evil character is challenging to say the least, and I’m certain that viewers will appreciate it. Iblis is different from all the roles I have played in the past. I consider this character’s energy very similar to that of some of the biggest villains in Bollywood. I’m also looking forward to working with Sayantani again and we’ve already interacted with each other on the sets. My aim is to deliver an unforgettable performance that will leave an indelible impression on the audience.”