Arav Chowdharry Joins Alibaba - Ek Andaaz Andekha: Chapter 2 as antagonist Iblis

Sony SAB’s family entertainer Alibaba - Ek Andaaz Andekha: Chapter 2 follows the adventures of Ali the Rakhwala (Abhishek Nigam) as he battles the evil forces to protect his land.
The makers have a surprise up their sleeve as SimSim’s evil companion Iblis is finally being unveiled.
Arav Chowdharry, who plays Iblis, says, “Being able to portray an evil character is challenging to say the least, and I’m certain that viewers will appreciate it. Iblis is different from all the roles I have played in the past. I consider this character’s energy very similar to that of some of the biggest villains in Bollywood. I’m also looking forward to working with Sayantani again and we’ve already interacted with each other on the sets. My aim is to deliver an unforgettable performance that will leave an indelible impression on the audience.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
North Korea warns ‘offensive action’ over allies’ drills
The North Korean comments come a day after the United States...
India elected to UN Statistical Commission, other key UN subsidiary bodies
In the election, South Korea win over China for the other se...
Boost to anti-corruption fight: BJP
‘Corrupt have united against honest PM’
Congress leader KC Venugopal lodges police complaint against illegal cloning of his mobile number
The complaint filed by Venugopal's secretary K Sarat Chandra...