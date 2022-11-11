Archana Gautam expelled from Bigg Boss 16

Archana Gautam has been expelled from the Big Boss house after a brawl with Shiv Thakare. The former is known for her aggressive and argumentative nature. In this particular incident, she got into a physical scuffle, which is against the rules.
The argument between Archana and Thakare escalated because the latter made a personal remark. But at the same time, viewers also reasoned the eviction happened because of her instigation. Archana apparently pounced on Thakare and tried to strangle him, leaving a bruise around his neck. The channel has not yet issued an official statement regarding this incident.
