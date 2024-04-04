Are you kidding... Michael Douglas on discovering he is related to Scarlett Johansson

IANS

Veteran Hollywood actor Michael Douglas was shocked after discovering he was related to star Scarlett Johansson. The 79-year-old star appeared on a series Finding Your Roots to delve into his ancestry, and was stunned to find out that Johansson, who he appeared alongside in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, is a “DNA cousin” of his.

When told the news on the show, Douglas said: “Are you kidding? Oh, that’s amazing. All right. This is cool. This is so cool.” ‘Finding Your Roots’ presenter Henry Louis Gates Jr shared the news with Douglas.