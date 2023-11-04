Are you ready?: Ranveer Brar sets off elimination with Black Apron Challenge on MasterChef India

IANS

Chef Ranveer Brar, who serves as one of the judges on the cooking reality show MasterChef India, is set to throw the Black Apron Challenge at the show’s contestant in the upcoming episode.

The prologue to the challenge shows Ranveer cooking mock meat using alternative ingredients, in front of the contestants. However, as the celebrity chef opens the challenge to the contestants, he tells them to replicate the same dish after tasting it as he calls the dish High Stakes.

This tense challenge marks the first elimination in the MasterChef India kitchen. Eight home cooks, including Kenneth G, Kaushalya Chaudhary, Suraj Thapa, Subhojit Sen, Sima Ahmed, Mohammed Aashiq, Kriti Dhiman and Rukhsaar Saeed, battle in this nerve-wracking Black Apron challenge.

Rukhsaar possesses an immunity pin, but she chooses not to use it for this particular challenge. In another standout moment, Kaushalya, a vegetarian, refrains from tasting the dish, as it looks eerily similar to meat.

About the challenge, chef Ranveer said: “The Black Apron challenge is designed to broaden the culinary horizons of our home cooks. Cooking is not just about taste, it is also about innovation and creativity. This challenge will not only push the boundaries of creativity but also test the contestants’ ability to adapt to unconventional culinary demands. Replicating the High Stakes dish is a test of their cooking skills and I am proud of how each one of them has stepped up to the plate.”

Kaushalya, who faces a unique dilemma, said, “Being a vegetarian, it is incredibly difficult to prepare a dish, one that has meat, without tasting it. However, chef Ranveer Brar guided me thoroughly, sharing intricate details about the ingredients. I am grateful to my fellow contestant, Mohammed Aashiq, who shared his tasting experience, helping me understand the dish better. Making the High Stakes dish is much more than just a challenge. For me, it is a learning experience like no other.” MasterChef India streams on Sony LIV.