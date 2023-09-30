Argylle trailer out

ANI

Makers of the upcoming spy thriller film Argylle have unveiled the film’s official trailer. Helmed by Matthew Vaughn, the film stars Henry Cavill, Dua Lipa, Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, John Cena, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, Adriana DeBose and Samuel L. Jackson in pivotal roles.

The script by Jason Fuchs centres on a famous spy novelist Elly Conway (Howard), whose book plots become valuable tools for a real super-spy agency that includes Argylle (Cavill). The film is all set to hit the theatres on February 2, 2024. Grammy winner Lipa is also providing original songs for the film. Meanwhile, Cavill was recently seen in The Witcher Season 3 (Volume 2), which premiered on the OTT platform Netflix.