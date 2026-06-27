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Home / Lifestyle / Ariana Grande sparks Ricky Alvarez reunion buzz

Ariana Grande sparks Ricky Alvarez reunion buzz

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ANI
Updated At : 07:41 PM Jun 27, 2026 IST
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Ariana Grande
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Ariana Grande has once again found herself at the centre of relationship speculation after she was spotted spending time with former boyfriend Ricky Alvarez in Texas.

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The singer was seen having lunch with Alvarez ahead of her Eternal Sunshine Tour stop in Austin, prompting fresh discussion among fans.

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According to a source, Grande and Alvarez "have been hanging out recently". A representative for the singer declined to comment on the report.

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The sighting comes months after Grande reportedly ended her relationship with Wicked co-star Ethan Slater. Reports confirmed earlier this month that the pair had split earlier in 2026.

Grande and Alvarez dated between 2015 and 2016 before parting ways. Despite the breakup, the two have remained on friendly terms over the years. Their cordial relationship first drew attention after Grande referenced Alvarez in her 2018 hit Thank U, Next with the lyric, "Wrote some songs about Ricky, now I listen and laugh." At the time, Alvarez responded with a humorous Instagram Stories video, joking about the lyric before writing, "Nothing but gratitude. Thank you, next... (those songs are fire tho... you're welcome)." Grande reshared his posts, playfully apologising that he "got the worst line" while adding that it was "meant very lovingly".

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The online exchange had fuelled reconciliation rumours back then, but Grande quickly clarified that they were "friends" and urged fans to "take a big ol' breather".

The singer has also made subtle changes to the Ricky lyric during recent performances of Thank U, Next. During her June 26 concert, she sang, "Wrote some songs about Ricky, I know he's still got my back," while at an earlier show she used the line, "Wrote some songs about Ricky, now they still kinda slap." Neither Grande nor Alvarez has publicly commented on the latest speculation surrounding their reunion. — ANI

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