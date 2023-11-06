Ariana Grande's ex-husband Dalton Gomez seen passionately kissing Maika Monroe at concert

Pop star Ariana Grande’s ex-husband Dalton Gomez was spotted getting all hot and heavy with actress Maika Monroe as the two were seen engaging in a heavy and passionate kissing session during a concert.
The It Follows star and Maika at singer Fred Again’s show at the Shrine Auditorium in LA The two made no efforts to hide themselves, making it more than safe to assume that they are in a relationship.
Ariana Grande as she too has long moved on from her ex-husband, as she is now dating singer Ethan Slater.
