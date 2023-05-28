Arjit Taneja bonds with co-contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi

Arjit Taneja, who is a contestant in the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, seems to be bonding well with his co-contestants in Cape Town, South Africa. The actor took to social media to post some pictures with Anjali Anand and Anjum Fakih, as well as Shiv Thakre and Sheezan M Khan. He wrote, “Niklenge maidan mein jis din hum jhoom ke Dharti dolegi yeh kadam choom ke.”
Meanwhile, Arjit has been preparing himself for the show. He has been working-out daily and has included exercises that would help him in the show.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi inaugurates New Parliament amid Opposition boycott
Twenty one Opposition parties skipped the event protesting t...
In pictures: Inside India’s new Parliament building
PM Modi will inaugurate it on Sunday
Pictures: Police detain farm leaders in Haryana to 'prevent' protesters from reaching Delhi to support wrestlers
'Some Khap leaders, including Hardeep Ahlawat and Mahender N...
Search and rescue team unable to find missing Indian-origin climber at Mount Everest summit
Shrinivas scaled the Mount Everest on May 19 but told his wi...