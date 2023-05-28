Arjit Taneja bonds with co-contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi

Arjit Taneja, who is a contestant in the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, seems to be bonding well with his co-contestants in Cape Town, South Africa. The actor took to social media to post some pictures with Anjali Anand and Anjum Fakih, as well as Shiv Thakre and Sheezan M Khan. He wrote, “Niklenge maidan mein jis din hum jhoom ke Dharti dolegi yeh kadam choom ke.”

Meanwhile, Arjit has been preparing himself for the show. He has been working-out daily and has included exercises that would help him in the show.