Arjit Taneja to join Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

The stunt-based show Khatron Ke Khiladi has been renewed for its 13th installment. Joining the already-long list of celebrity contestants is actor Arjit Taneja.

Arjit said, “I’ve always loved adventure. Joining Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is like a dream come true. I can’t wait to push my limits and face my fears head-on. The show is not just about conquering fear; it is a journey where you learn more about yourself and come out on the other side as a with a stronger mindset. I’m ready to take on the challenge and come out victorious.”