Arjun Bijlani and Kanika Mann to star in web series Roohnaiyat

MX Player’s Original Series Roohaniyat is set to release on March 23. The romantic mystery drama stars Arjun Bijlani, Kanika Mann, Aman Verma and Smita Bansal in pivotal roles.
The story revolves around Prisha and Saveer, who fall head over heels in love with each other. But there is a dark and twisted secret as her love interest is not exactly as she had hoped for. Saveer who once believed in love has suddenly lost all interest in it while Prisha is a hopeless romantic. Their ideas of love are poles apart.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Russian forces close in on Ukraine capital; 7 civilians die in shelling of refugee convoy
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy accuses Russia of employing ‘a...
Address issue of bio-weapons: India at UN
Top organ of the world body discusses the issue of alleged b...
Congress Working Committee meets today to discuss debacle
After sweeping Punjab, AAP set to embark on membership drive...
LAC: India, China agree to carry forward talks
Disengagement of troops at Hot Springs discussed