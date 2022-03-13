Arjun Bijlani and Kanika Mann to star in web series Roohnaiyat

MX Player’s Original Series Roohaniyat is set to release on March 23. The romantic mystery drama stars Arjun Bijlani, Kanika Mann, Aman Verma and Smita Bansal in pivotal roles.

The story revolves around Prisha and Saveer, who fall head over heels in love with each other. But there is a dark and twisted secret as her love interest is not exactly as she had hoped for. Saveer who once believed in love has suddenly lost all interest in it while Prisha is a hopeless romantic. Their ideas of love are poles apart.