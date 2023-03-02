Arjun Bijlani goes camping

After hosting Splitsvilla, Arjun Bijlani spent some time with his family. And he took a camping trip. He posted a picture of the same on Instagram.

In the picture, the three are posing in front of their open car amid greenery. He captioned the picture as, “Was off the grid .. was doing things we all need to do !! #reallife @deepforest_farms.”

Arjun, along with his wife Neha and son Ayaan, went to Kolad for his camping trip. He says, “I took my son Ayan for a camping trip for the first time. The weather was pleasant. Short breaks are really necessary for everyone. I believe in living life one day at a time. Happiness is a choice and spending quality time with family is a way of life for me.”