Arjun Bijlani won’t be resuming as a host for Splitsvilla this season

IANS

Actor and host Arjun Bijlani won’t be able to host MTV Splitsvilla this year due to his commitment to the show Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay —Shiv Shakti.

Arjun is known for his charismatic hosting skills, and the season 14th of the reality series MTV Splitsvilla was hosted by Sunny Leone and Arjun.

The show aired from November 2022 to February 2023. Hamid Barkzi and Soundous Moufakir emerged as the winner of the 14th season. The 41-year-old actor has expressed his deep attachment with the show and its strong connection with the youth. Talking about the same, Arjun said, “ Splitsvilla is very close to my heart. I had a great time hosting it. This year I won’t be able to continue as the host as my daily soap shoot is demanding. The show has fantastic youth audience and I will miss it.”