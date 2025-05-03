Arjun Bijlani’s new music video Ho Jaa released

Actor Arjun Bijlani has a treat for his fans! The actor’s latest music video Ho Jaa is out and here’s why we love it! Be it his dapper look, the interesting storyline of love and longing, or the soulful melody, this one is surely a winner. The actor took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the number with his fans. He captioned the video as, “The pain of heartbreak never fades, it only makes you stronger. Ho Jaa is out now”

In the music video, Arjun shares the screen with the actress Heli Daruwala. The song has been composed by Nirmaan and directed by Arvvindr S Khaira.