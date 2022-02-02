Arjun Kapoor starts the last schedule of Kuttey

Arjun Kapoor has started shooting for the last schedule of his next Kuttey, a dark comedy. The actor says he feels he has become a better actor by being on the sets of this film that also has outstanding actors like Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma, Tabu, and Radhika Madan in it.
Arjun says, “Kuttey is an incredibly special film in my body of work. It is a special feeling when you can’t wait to be back on the sets of a project and Kuttey is that film for me. I just couldn’t wait to be back and surround myself around the ocean of talent that this film boasts of.”
The actor adds, “I feel like it’s my day one in the film industry every time I’m on this set because every day is just amazing learning, seeing these outstanding performers push one another to deliver the best. I have a two-week schedule to wrap Kuttey and I know I have become a better performer by just being on this set.”
Kuttey is being directed by Aasmaan Bhardwaj, son of the critically acclaimed filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj. —TMS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Focus of Budget on providing basic amenities to poor, middle class, youth: PM
Modi was giving an address on 'Aatmanirbhar Arthvyavastha' a...
Supreme Court collegium recommends elevation of 6 judicial officers as Delhi High Court judges
The collegium held deliberations on February 1 and recommend...
Punjab Congress to release theme song today, seek people's response on its CM face
The voters are being given three options—Channi, Sidhu or no...
46 MLAs had backed him as Punjab CM candidate after Amarinder quit, claims Sunil Jakhar
The former PPCC chief was addressing a rally in Abohar in su...
To condemn every marriage as violent and every man a rapist not advisable: Smriti Irani
Her comments come in response to CPI leader Binoy Viswam's s...