Arjun Kapoor starts the last schedule of Kuttey

Arjun Kapoor has started shooting for the last schedule of his next Kuttey, a dark comedy. The actor says he feels he has become a better actor by being on the sets of this film that also has outstanding actors like Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma, Tabu, and Radhika Madan in it.

Arjun says, “Kuttey is an incredibly special film in my body of work. It is a special feeling when you can’t wait to be back on the sets of a project and Kuttey is that film for me. I just couldn’t wait to be back and surround myself around the ocean of talent that this film boasts of.”

The actor adds, “I feel like it’s my day one in the film industry every time I’m on this set because every day is just amazing learning, seeing these outstanding performers push one another to deliver the best. I have a two-week schedule to wrap Kuttey and I know I have become a better performer by just being on this set.”

Kuttey is being directed by Aasmaan Bhardwaj, son of the critically acclaimed filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj. —TMS