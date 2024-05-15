Arjun Mathur, Anshuman Jha bag awards for ‘Lord Curzon Ki Haveli’ at UK-Asian Film Festival 2024

ANI

Actor Anshuman Jha bagged the ‘Best Director’ award for his directorial debut Lord Curzon Ki Haveli at the prestigious UK-Asian Film Festival 2024. Also, Arjun Mathur won the ‘Best Actor’ award for his performance in the black comedy thriller. The film recently got a standing ovation at a packed theatre at the historic Regent Street Cinema in London.

Taking to Instagram, Anshuman wrote, “Ma sent me a gift on Mother’s Day. My first ‘Best Director’ Award at the 26th @ukasianfilmfest for Lord Curzon Ki Haveli…Thank you to the jury. And most of all, the audiences around the globe that are giving so much love and adulation to our little big film. Can’t wait to bring it to the theatres later this year. In gratitude.”

Arjun Mathur added, “I had taken the decision to pursue acting while in London in the year 2000. And winning this award here feels cathartic. We had such fun during the shooting of this film.”

The film stars Rasika Dugal, Arjun Mathur, Zoha Rahman, Paresh Pahuja and Tanmay Dhanania. It is produced by Golden Ratio Films and First Ray Films.