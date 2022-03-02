Arjun Mathur pens a special note on wrapping Lord Curzon Ki Haveli

Earning acclaim for being filmmakers’ leading choice for unconventional roles, Arjun Mathur has wrapped another path-breaking drama, Lord Curzon Ki Haveli, ahead of his OTT release Jugaadistan. The shoot was wrapped in UK and Arjun shared the news with fans on social media. In a special note, the actor wrote, “Two-and-a-half years, three Covid waves, multiple date changes and delays, a last-minute casting crisis and a full-on continental storm during filming later—here we are on the other side.”

He added, “#LordCurzonKiHaveli is officially the fastest feature film I have ever shot… Cannot wait to share him with you all.” —TMS