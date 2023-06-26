Armaan Malik and OAFF Collaborate on a stripped-down version of Tabaahi

Armaan Malik, who recently released the single Tabaahi in collaboration with OAFF, has surprised his fans with its stripped-down version.

Tabaahi is a song that talks about the sukoon (peace) one feels when alone in nature with the person one loves. When they aren’t in their company, everything feels like it’s falling apart, resulting in absolute tabaahi (destruction).

Composed by OAFF and Armaan, the original version of Tabaahi gained immense love from music lovers worldwide. This new version aims to provide listeners with a raw and acoustic experience, shedding light on the vocals and bringing out the true emotions and depth of the lyrics.