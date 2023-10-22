Armaan Malik calls second LP Only Just Begun his musical rebirth

Singer-composer Armaan Malik, who has garnered immense global acclaim with his musical breakthrough, has shared an exciting new update with his fans, officially announcing his second album Only Just Begun, which he called his ‘musical rebirth’.
This release marks the singer’s first new musical outing since his 2014 debut album Armaan.
The Zehar singer said, “I am proud to announce Only Just Begun, my sophomore album. It’s more than just a collection of eight songs; it’s a piece of my heart and soul.”
The release of Only Just Begun is slated for October 26.
