Armaan Malik engaged to girlfriend Aashna Shroff

ANI

Bollywood singer Armaan Malik on Monday announced his engagement to girlfriend and social media influencer Aashna Shroff. Taking to Instagram, Armaan shared a string of romantic pictures from their dreamy proposal, which he captioned, “And our forever has only just begun.” In one picture, Armaan is seen getting down on one knee to propose to Aashna. In another picture, they are seen smiling together, while in the last one they are adorably hugging each other.

