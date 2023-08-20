Armaan Malik lends his voice to love song Dono

Armaan Malik recently lent his voice to the title track of the upcoming romantic drama film Dono. It features Rajveer Deol and Paloma Dhillon in the lead roles.
About the song, Armaan Malik says, “The Dono title track is a quintessential Bollywood romantic ballad. It has been an enriching experience to collaborate with Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy on the song. Both SEL and the director, Avnish Barjatya, wanted to cast a young voice to perform the title track. Voicing the song for my childhood friends, Rajveer and Paloma, makes this song all the more special. Watching them make their Bollywood debut feels like a personal win. I’m hopeful that the audiences will enjoy the song and give it the same love as they’ve always showered on me.”
Written by Irshad Kamil and composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, the Dono title track is available on the Zee Music Co. label. The title track was launched online by Salman Khan and Bhagyashree.
