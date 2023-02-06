Armaan Malik releases EP featuring new versions of Sun Maahi

After making us swoon with his recent hit single, Sun Maahi, pop sensation Armaan Malik is back with an entire EP featuring three new versions of the soulful song. The track list includes Sun Maahi (English Version), Sun Maahi (LoFi) and Sun Maahi (Instrumental) along with original Sun Maahi in Hindi. The two-time winner of MTV EMA for the Best India Act has completely transformed the original with each version of Sun Maahi, making sure they add a new dimension to the groovy and romantic song.
The lyrics for Sun Maahi are written by Kunaal Vermaa, and the music is composed by Armaan’s brother and frequent collaborator Amaal Mallik. Armaan shares, “The video is a compilation of candid moments of life on tour and shots of my travels and concert performances in the past three months. Apart from being about love, this song has always give me that “going on a journey” and “free-spirited” vibe and I truly believe that the lyrical music video we have put together for this brand new English version, perfectly captures that mood.”
