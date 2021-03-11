Armaan Malik to feature in Ed Sheeran’s single 2Step

Following his multiple English releases and first international collaboration last year with Eric Nam and DJ KSHMR, Armaan Malik is now set to release his biggest collaboration with none other than Ed Sheeran.

The Indian pop star will be featured in Ed Sheeran’s new track titled 2Step, which will be out today (June 7).

Armaan says, “I’m beyond excited to be featured in this version of 2step with Ed Sheeran! He’s always been such an inspiration, and I’m a big fan of his music and incredible songwriting.”

He adds, “This is a huge moment not only for me but also for other Indian artistes. I genuinely believe that this will be the beginning for a lot more collaborations of this nature. This song talks about confidence, finding power in your art, and leaning on your loved ones. When we have the support of the people we love, we can overcome any adversity. Nothing can keep us from moving forward. Two steps at a time!”