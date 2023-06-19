Arnold Schwarzenegger's 'Fubar' renewed for new season

There’s good news for veteran actor Arnold Schwarzenegger’s fans. Netflix on Saturday announced the second season of Arnold’s show Fubar. The update was shared at Tudum fan event in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
Fans expressed excitement about the new season on social media. “Wow...can’t wait,” a social media user commented. “Fubar is Arnold’s one of the best projects,” another one wrote.
Fubar stars Arnold as a CIA operative who discovers that his daughter (Monica Barbaro) also works for the agency. They’re forced into a reluctant partnership in the action comedy created by Nick Santora (Reacher, Scorpion). The series premiered on May 25 and became Netflix’s most-watched show for that week. Since its release, it has amassed 219 million hours of viewing worldwide.
Along with Schwarzenegger and Barbaro, Fubar’s cast includes Jay Baruchel, Fortune Feimster, Milan Carter, Travis Van Winkle, Gabriel Luna, Andy Buckley, Aparna Brielle, Barbara Eve Harris and Fabiana Udenio.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bhagwant Mann govt to amend Sikh Gurdwara Act to 'ensure free telecast rights' of Gurbani from Golden Temple in Cabinet meeting today
SGPC slams the Chief Minister for “directly interfering in t...
Manipur remains tense, women out on streets to protest violence; curfew eased
PM Modi’s silence hurting, say 10 oppn parties | Army conduc...
Canada-based pro-Khalistan leader Hardeep Nijjar shot dead
He had played a key role in organising the Khalistan referen...
Several injured as bus overturns in Uttarakhand's Champawat
According to the police, the bus reportedly had 50-60 passen...
Update reservist pension in accordance with revisions applicable to regular soldiers, rules AFT
The Tribunal’s ruling comes as a big relief to the fading br...