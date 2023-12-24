Arshad hails OTT era

Arshad Warsi will wrap up 2023 on a high note. Professionally, the year was quite fruitful for Arshad with Asur 2 becoming successful. The actor recently shared his views on the boom of OTT and how it has changed the game during a year-end roundtable interview. Along with Arshad, other actors present were Manoj Bajpayee, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Arjun Mathur, Aparshakti Khurana, among others.

He shared, “OTT has done well; the platform has given opportunity to great actors. Unfortunately, it’s a bitter truth but it’s a truth, to be on the bigger screen, you need to look a certain way, irrespective of your talent, that’s it.”

He even opened up about Asur 2 being made based on the success of Asur’s first season. “Nobody thought of Asur Season 2. I think season two can only happen if season one is worthy. Most of the time, the difference between a film and web series is that a series or a part two of a film is completely dependent on how much you like the character. The film and a web series are not dependent on the story and the character. In a web series, you need to hold the audience’s interest in part one itself.”

About the films being made for OTT as compared to the big screen, Arshad opined, “After a point the film is not the actor’s, it becomes a business. A small percentage of people watch sensible and good cinema, and that limited audience cannot generate the kind of money that cinema requires. So that entire dynamic gets warped.”

Workwise, Arshad is shooting for the multi-starrer Welcome To Jungle.