DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Lifestyle / ‘Art has a way to find people’: Priya Malik on poetry, protest and purpose

‘Art has a way to find people’: Priya Malik on poetry, protest and purpose

article_Author
Neha Saini
Updated At : 05:20 AM Jul 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Priya Malik
Advertisement

Teaching language in Australia while participating in slam poetry competitions, Priya Malik could never have imagined that a decade later she would find herself at the heart of India's Gen Z student protests—a full-circle moment that brought together her passion for language, performance, and public expression. As one of India’s rising and most prominent spoken-word poets, Priya’s presence at the Mumbai Gen Z protests, with a giant placard that read “I like my Chai strong, but my Democracy stronger’, was a moment she would never forget.

Advertisement

“It was life coming full circle, of course. I wanted to be a part of the movement not just as an artist, but a former teacher. I understood that there would be repercussion, enough people around me told me that, but it meant something for everyone present. I wanted to be there for my son,” said Priya. As a spoken word artist, Priya also felt proud that the Gen Z protests showed the world that ‘casual, conversational form of literature’ can become powerful political and artistic expression. “I once was invited to perform at Rekhta and faced a lot of criticism against spoken word artists. Look at things now. Gen Z, I feel, is old school yet they do things their own way. They are compassionate yet aware of the politics and optics involved in the world. They seek honest discourse rather than just symbolic gestures. Memes became the new language of protest and social media a part of public discourse. Art has a way to reach people,” she says.

Advertisement

In Amritsar, post the protests, on the last leg of a two year-long tour for her show Ishq Hai, she curated the show like a carefully crafted food menu, drawing inspiration from the rich flavours and culinary traditions of Amritsar. “I love to see how Amritsar does food, with so much passion, dedication and love. It translates into every bite,” she shared as she took a mouthful of crunchy Amritsari Kulcha.

Advertisement

Priya does poetry the same way. It had bite- size servings of her memories about her home, her mother and moving away from the family. The main course had servings of some heavy doses of love, Ishq and nostalgia with her popular poems like Mujhe Pyar Nahi Ishq Chahiye, Ishq Hai and Jaise Tum Pyaar Krte Ho. The ending came with classic, bittersweet inspiration from Amrita Pritam’s timeless farewell ode, Main Tenu Pher Milangi.

“I believe I share my love for chaa (tea) and conversations with Pritam. I love my tea with bit of ginger and she, elaichi (cardamom). Since childhood, I have always had a mic in my hand, performing other people’s poetry. It took me 30 years to take my poems out in the world. Most of my poems come from a personal space, my learnings, experiences, stories of my home and my life, in general. But a lot of creative influences comes from reading greats like Suryakant Tripathi Nirala, Amrita Pritam (someone she greatly admires).”

Advertisement

She started with writing in English but now confesses to have fallen for Urdu and Hindi. “I am trying to write something in Punjabi. That's the goal I set for myself next,” she shares.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts