Arun Mandola talks about how social media is negatively affecting our lives

Actor Arun Mandola believes while people feel that they are occupied all the time, they are often not able to pointout what keeps them busy.

“These days, everyone is busy, but nobody knows where the time is going. We are slowly adapting to Western culture, and the rest of the problem is created by social media distractions. Sometimes I think of opening an email, but then I start scrolling through Instagram. I have put a 30-minute lock on social media because it has started becoming an addiction. In a lot of ways, social media is a blessing, but only if you are using it within limits,” he says.

He adds, “I hate my phone and social media, but the problem is that they have become part of our lives. Most of our work is done over the phone.”

Arun believes that a change should be made quickly before it’s too late. “A few years ago, life was hard and required physical and mental effort, but now everything

is a click away. I feel health campaigns should start in India before it becomes a major issue.”