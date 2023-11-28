Arushi on gender equality

Producer-actress Arushi Nishank says that while women need to be empowered in a country such as ours, we need to also ensure that men are not left behind. “When we talk about equality, it begins with celebrating and cherishing moments equally,” she says.

She adds, “It’s not a matter of one gender being superior to the other; rather, women tend to be more celebratory than men. As a woman, I too engage in preparations for any upcoming event. It’s simply a matter of personal perspective and how we choose to approach and enjoy celebrations.” Women express themselves and also talk about their emotions whereas men do not express them. She says, “From birth, we continually hear the phrase ‘Men don’t cry,’ and, in an effort to adhere to this societal expectation, men often remain in the shadows, suppressing their emotions. Studies reveal that 86 per cent of men experience suicidal thoughts as they strive to conceal their feelings from those closest to them.”

She adds, “It is crucial to remember that we are all human, and expressing emotions does not render anyone, be it a man or a woman, weak.”