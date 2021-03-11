Kamal Haasan's Tamil film 'Vikram' to release on 400 screens in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

Kamal Haasan’s Vikram, directed by Kollywood’s hitmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj, will be released on 400 screens in the two Telugu-speaking states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on June 3. It will be the biggest Kamal Haasan movie release ever in the two states.
The Telugu version of the film, which also features Vijay Setupati and Fahadh Faasil, is being bankrolled by Sreshth Movies. As reported earlier, Kamal Haasan and the core team of Vikram will attend a pre-release event scheduled to take place soon in Hyderabad. The action film, which stars Kamal Haasan as the enigmatic protagonist, has Vijay and Fahadh in spellbinding roles. Suriya Sivakumar will be seen filling a short, yet important role. — IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab withdraws security of 424 VIPs
These include former MLAs and serving and former police offi...
Centre to develop framework to check fake or misleading reviews on e-commerce websites
E-commerce players must disclose as to how they choose the ‘...
Seniority in postings went for toss in Punjab during Vijay Singla's 2 month stint as Health Minister
Entry-level officer made Civil Surgeon
Musk clarifies why he will not manufacture Tesla cars in India
From Telangana Minister for Industries to Maharashtra Minist...