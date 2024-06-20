 As Bollywood superstar Anil Kapoor gets ready to host Bigg Boss OTT, he talks about embracing challenges, importance of consistency and his evolving career choices : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Lifestyle
  • As Bollywood superstar Anil Kapoor gets ready to host Bigg Boss OTT, he talks about embracing challenges, importance of consistency and his evolving career choices

As Bollywood superstar Anil Kapoor gets ready to host Bigg Boss OTT, he talks about embracing challenges, importance of consistency and his evolving career choices

As Bollywood superstar Anil Kapoor gets ready to host Bigg Boss OTT, he talks about embracing challenges, importance of consistency and his evolving career choices

Anil Kapoor



Gurnaaz

You can’t fit him into a mould because he doesn’t confine himself to one. He has a ‘yes’ mind-set. He laughs often to keep the mood light and easy, chuckles at little things and is open to all questions. There’s a warmth that emanates when he talks about his life and experiences. Anil Kapoor, the Bollywood icon known for his infectious energy and versatile acting, is gearing up for a new adventure as the host of Bigg Boss OTT.

“I’m honestly looking forward to it,” Kapoor says. To be at the helm of this popular reality show, he adds, is a great opportunity. “When they approached me, I felt honoured. The platform, the organisation—when they say they believe in you, it’s a good feeling. It’s something new for me, and I’m enjoying every moment of it.” Reflecting on the show’s enduring popularity, Kapoor highlights the diverse interactions it fosters. “The Indian audience loves Bigg Boss,” he observes. “I’ll get to meet people from all walks of life. It’s a format that has been successful worldwide, so there’s obviously something about it that resonates deeply.”

I was never delusional. I learnt from my mistakes. I have looked after myself and I do my best each time, at every front of life, over and over again...some may call me boring for leaving parties early or refusing another drink. But that’s who I am.

On any changes he might bring to the show, Kapoor talks about the importance of evolution while maintaining the essence that viewers cherish. “People like change, but they also want to feel the soul of the show,” he explains. “You can upgrade, but you can’t lose what makes it special. Just like you change your car but you can’t play much with the engine… or how you style your clothes differently but the basic fabric remains… there’s a certain kind of excitement that comes with the newness and the plan is to do just that.”

Bonding with Salman

Addressing the inevitable comparison with Salman Khan, who has been synonymous with Bigg Boss for years, Kapoor expresses gratitude for Khan’s support. “Salman and I share a bond of deep respect and friendship,” Kapoor shares. “We had a conversation about this and he was incredibly supportive of my decision to take on this role, which made things easier for me.”

The transition may have happened, but it surely comes with a certain pressure to fill those shoes. Kapoor explains, “It’s not the first time. I’ve done projects like 24 and Night Manager, where my roles were originally played by Kiefer Sutherland and Hugh Laurie, respectively. There were other Hindi remakes of films that had Kamal Haasan or Rajinikanth as the leads. These comparisons are unavoidable. I go with the flow. Even with a great team and strong content, success fluctuates and why should it matter at this stage? I approach each opportunity with positivity, an open mind, focusing on success and avoiding negative thoughts.”

Going the distance

This isn’t the first time Kapoor has stepped into a new role. We recently saw him experiment as an anti-hero in Animal and also as the antagonist in Night Manager. On his evolving career choices, Kapoor reflects, “I have always embraced challenges, even if they are detrimental to my stardom. There was a time when I couldn’t make choices, but today I can and I want to try everything.”

As we talk about the show, the actor admits the Bigg Boss at home is his wife Sunita Kapoor. So, what goes into his personal life to shape him as the timeless actor that he is? Kapoor happily sheds light on his disciplined approach to maintaining personal and professional vitality. If you are also among those who agree that he is age-reversing, the actor smiles, “It obviously feels good to hear such things and be in that zone physically and mentally, but a lot of hard work has gone into it for so many years. Consistency is the key. I was never delusional. I learnt from my mistakes. I have looked after myself and I do my best each time, at every front of life, over and over again.” And his dedication extends beyond fitness to everyday choices, as he continues, “Some may call me boring for leaving parties early or refusing another drink. But that’s who I am. I prioritise feeling fresh for my workouts and the day ahead. Do what makes you feel good. Be consistent about it.”

This commitment also translates into his relationships. Life is not only about work for Kapoor. “It’s not just fitness or food habits or just the work or just professionally. That’s who I am for my relationships too… as a citizen of this country, this universe, as a neighbour, as a friend, as a common man, I just try to do my best to my capacity for everything.”

Coming up

Looking ahead, the megastar is excited about his upcoming projects, including production ventures with his daughters. “Acting-wise, I am thrilled about Subedaar. When it comes to production, after the success of Crew, all our energies are into developing new content. We have a lot of things; I cannot disclose names yet but they will fructify in 2025.”  

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Anil Kapoor #Bollywood


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

24-year-old tries to appear as elderly man while travelling to Canada; held at Delhi airport

2
Punjab

NSA detention of Khadoor Sahib MP-elect Amritpal Singh, 9 others extended by 1 year

3
India

As Canada 'honours' Khalistani activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, India reminds world of Kanishka bombing

4
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal demanded Rs 100 crore bribe, ED tells court while opposing bail plea

5
Trending

Haris Rauf after embarrassing exit charges at fan thinking ‘Indian hoga', but man says ‘Pakistani hoon’

6
Haryana

Another ‘honour killing’, Kaithal teen shoots sister

7
India

Government raises paddy MSP by Rs 117 per quintal

8
Himachal

Tension in Nahan as mob vandalises shop over social media post depicting cow slaughter

9
Haryana

Heart attack theory falls flat, Sirsa girl ‘killed for honour’

10
Punjab

Electricity demand in Punjab hits all-time high

Don't Miss

View All
Polluted air killed 1.69L Indian kids in 2021
India

Polluted air killed 1.69 lakh Indian kids in 2021

Heart of HARYANA: No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells
Haryana Heart of Haryana

No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells in Haryana

100 off 27 balls: Pinjore-born Sahil Chauhan scripts new T20 record in Cyprus
Chandigarh

100 off 27 balls: Pinjore-born Sahil Chauhan scripts new T20 record in Cyprus

Rolex watch 'eaten' by cow turns up 50 years later
World

Rolex watch 'eaten' by cow turns up 50 years later

‘Kavach’ only on 1,500 km of 69,000 km rail network
India

‘Kavach’ only on 1,500 km of 69,000 km rail network

Closure of Hussainiwala-Lahore trade route proved death knell for economy
Punjab

Closure of Hussainiwala-Lahore trade route in 1971 proved death knell for economy

In Jalandhar, 15,000 locals give shape to football dreams
Punjab

In Jalandhar, 15,000 locals give shape to football dreams

Rafa to miss Wimbledon
Sports

Rafa to miss Wimbledon

Top News

Bihar candidate says he received leaked NEET paper with engineer uncle's help, was made to memorise it overnight

Bihar candidate says he received leaked NEET paper with engineer uncle's help, was made to memorise it overnight

Tamil Nadu: 25 dead, over 60 hospitalised in Kallakurichi after consuming illicit liqour

25 dead, over 60 hospitalised after consuming illicit liquor in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi

The officials have expressed concern that the death toll may...

India reports 110 deaths, 40,000 heatstroke cases this summer

India reports 110 deaths, 40,000 heatstroke cases this summer

The weather office has forecast above normal temperatures fo...

Punjab’s drugs crackdown on ‘point of sale’; know how police are getting peddlers neck through meticulous data analysis

Punjab’s drugs crackdown on ‘point of sale’; know how police are getting peddlers' neck through meticulous data analysis

Conducts massive raids across top 10 drugs hotspots of each ...

Punjab, Delhi get brief respite from heatwave as light rains lash parts of region

Punjab, Delhi get brief respite from heatwave as light rains lash parts of region

Monsoon is expected to hit Delhi-NCR around June 30


Cities

View All

Mass transfers in Police Dept routine affair: DIG

Mass transfers in Police Dept routine affair: DIG

Protest over frequent thefts in Tarn Taran

4 booked for duping five youth of Rs 34L on pretext of arranging job in Police Dept

Rs 5L fine recovered from 962 train passengers travelling sans tickets in Ferozepur division

Amritsar MC to desilt sewer lines before arrival of monsoon

Youth hurt in firing outside university

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

PU, PGI continue to be among top property tax defaulters

PU, PGI continue to be among top property tax defaulters

Two top Chandigarh posts fall vacant

Power cuts wreak havoc in Zirakpur

Chandigarh: Now BJP seeks scrapping of Rs 7 cr plan to revamp cremation ground

Remove hoardings, advertisement banners in three days: Kharar MC

Will go on indefinite fast if water crisis not resolved: Atishi to PM Modi

Will go on indefinite fast if water crisis not resolved: Atishi to PM Modi

Minister has stooped to theatrics: Opposition

BJP holds condemnation march across wards against AAP govt

Sharp rise in heatstroke casualties, cases in hospitals as heatwave batters Delhi

Delhi gears up for monsoon waterlogging, but residents sceptical

Jalandhar West bypoll to witness triangular contest

Jalandhar West bypoll to witness triangular contest

Political activities to pick up pace

Channi meets Congress councillors to weigh byelection prospects

AAP protests irregularities in NEET exam

Jalandhar: To take on turncoats, Congress relies on hardcore worker

Election drubbing brings AAP govt back to public doorsteps

Election drubbing brings AAP govt back to public doorsteps

Industry peeved over enhancement notices

Strengthen Sutlej embankments before rains, Moga DC appeals to Ludhiana counterpart

Jagraon farmer shuns paddy cultivation, incentivises diversification

Act tough against gangsters, drug smugglers: CP to officials

4 arrested, police claim to have solved recent theft cases in Patiala

4 arrested, police claim to have solved recent theft cases in Patiala

World Sickle Cell Disease Awareness Day at law institute