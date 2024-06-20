As Bollywood superstar Anil Kapoor gets ready to host Bigg Boss OTT, he talks about embracing challenges, importance of consistency and his evolving career choices

Gurnaaz

You can’t fit him into a mould because he doesn’t confine himself to one. He has a ‘yes’ mind-set. He laughs often to keep the mood light and easy, chuckles at little things and is open to all questions. There’s a warmth that emanates when he talks about his life and experiences. Anil Kapoor, the Bollywood icon known for his infectious energy and versatile acting, is gearing up for a new adventure as the host of Bigg Boss OTT.

“I’m honestly looking forward to it,” Kapoor says. To be at the helm of this popular reality show, he adds, is a great opportunity. “When they approached me, I felt honoured. The platform, the organisation—when they say they believe in you, it’s a good feeling. It’s something new for me, and I’m enjoying every moment of it.” Reflecting on the show’s enduring popularity, Kapoor highlights the diverse interactions it fosters. “The Indian audience loves Bigg Boss,” he observes. “I’ll get to meet people from all walks of life. It’s a format that has been successful worldwide, so there’s obviously something about it that resonates deeply.”

I was never delusional. I learnt from my mistakes. I have looked after myself and I do my best each time, at every front of life, over and over again...some may call me boring for leaving parties early or refusing another drink. But that’s who I am.

On any changes he might bring to the show, Kapoor talks about the importance of evolution while maintaining the essence that viewers cherish. “People like change, but they also want to feel the soul of the show,” he explains. “You can upgrade, but you can’t lose what makes it special. Just like you change your car but you can’t play much with the engine… or how you style your clothes differently but the basic fabric remains… there’s a certain kind of excitement that comes with the newness and the plan is to do just that.”

Bonding with Salman

Addressing the inevitable comparison with Salman Khan, who has been synonymous with Bigg Boss for years, Kapoor expresses gratitude for Khan’s support. “Salman and I share a bond of deep respect and friendship,” Kapoor shares. “We had a conversation about this and he was incredibly supportive of my decision to take on this role, which made things easier for me.”

The transition may have happened, but it surely comes with a certain pressure to fill those shoes. Kapoor explains, “It’s not the first time. I’ve done projects like 24 and Night Manager, where my roles were originally played by Kiefer Sutherland and Hugh Laurie, respectively. There were other Hindi remakes of films that had Kamal Haasan or Rajinikanth as the leads. These comparisons are unavoidable. I go with the flow. Even with a great team and strong content, success fluctuates and why should it matter at this stage? I approach each opportunity with positivity, an open mind, focusing on success and avoiding negative thoughts.”

Going the distance

This isn’t the first time Kapoor has stepped into a new role. We recently saw him experiment as an anti-hero in Animal and also as the antagonist in Night Manager. On his evolving career choices, Kapoor reflects, “I have always embraced challenges, even if they are detrimental to my stardom. There was a time when I couldn’t make choices, but today I can and I want to try everything.”

As we talk about the show, the actor admits the Bigg Boss at home is his wife Sunita Kapoor. So, what goes into his personal life to shape him as the timeless actor that he is? Kapoor happily sheds light on his disciplined approach to maintaining personal and professional vitality. If you are also among those who agree that he is age-reversing, the actor smiles, “It obviously feels good to hear such things and be in that zone physically and mentally, but a lot of hard work has gone into it for so many years. Consistency is the key. I was never delusional. I learnt from my mistakes. I have looked after myself and I do my best each time, at every front of life, over and over again.” And his dedication extends beyond fitness to everyday choices, as he continues, “Some may call me boring for leaving parties early or refusing another drink. But that’s who I am. I prioritise feeling fresh for my workouts and the day ahead. Do what makes you feel good. Be consistent about it.”

This commitment also translates into his relationships. Life is not only about work for Kapoor. “It’s not just fitness or food habits or just the work or just professionally. That’s who I am for my relationships too… as a citizen of this country, this universe, as a neighbour, as a friend, as a common man, I just try to do my best to my capacity for everything.”

Coming up

Looking ahead, the megastar is excited about his upcoming projects, including production ventures with his daughters. “Acting-wise, I am thrilled about Subedaar. When it comes to production, after the success of Crew, all our energies are into developing new content. We have a lot of things; I cannot disclose names yet but they will fructify in 2025.”

