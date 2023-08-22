As Britney Spears's statement, here are a few other star couples who have fought over the possession of their pet dogs earlier

Mona

Trouble doesn’t seem to get over for the ‘Princess of Pop’; barely out of conservatorship, Britney Spears’ social media posts had her fans worried about her well-being. Add to it her third marriage with Iranian-American model-actor and fitness trainer Sam Asghari coming to an end. They are currently in a quarrel over prenuptial agreement! And it reaches over to the couple’s two dogs — a Doberman called Porsha and an Australian Shepherd named Sawyer! While Porsha was a gift from Sam to Britney, they got Sawyer from Maui.

Not only is Sam negotiating a higher amount than slated in prenuptial agreement, he also insists on having custody of dogs for he fears ‘neglect and meanness’ on part of Britney. Meanwhile, the Baby One More Time hitmaker has offered to return the diamond engagement ring to Sam in lieu of the dogs that she wants to keep!

Canine wars

Britney-Sam aren’t the only couple to have butted heads over pets! Actress Sofía Vergara gave the custody of her dog, Bubbles, to her estranged husband, Joe Manganiello. While Bubbles was Sofia’s dog, it bonded more with Joe and when it was time to call it quits in 2023, Sofia happily handed over their 10-year-old Chihuahua-Pomeranian mix, as she couldn’t imagine hurting either Joe or his pooch!

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard reportedly had an issue over dogs too. In their troubled relationship, Heard apparently flew to Australia, smuggling along the pet dogs, Boo and Pistol, when Depp was shooting for Pirates of the Caribbean 5, on a private plane. Their divorce came through in 2016, and reportedly Heard was granted the custody of the two along with their horse, Arrow. Fans have expressed concerns as the Yorkshire Terriers are nowhere to be seen on Heard’s Instagram feed, while Arrow keeps making an appearance now and then.

Dancing with the Stars winner Cheryl Burke not only had to go through the pain of a public divorce with beau actor-singer Matthew Lawrence, but they also clashed over the custody of their French bulldog — Ysabella. “I am still really hurt by the whole situation because that is my dog. Ysabella is my daughter; I am a dog mom. I couldn’t even imagine my life without her,” Burke opened up about her pain. However, she was granted full custody of the dog much to her joy. “Officially, a full time dog mom… 2023, we’re off to a great start,” she posted on Instagram with a sun-kissed photo with her dog daughter!

Mutual pact

Not all pet custody stories end in a win or loss. Actor-filmmaker Justin Theroux and Friends star Jennifer Aniston had not one but three pets —white German Shepherd Dolly, Pitbull named Sophie and a gray Schnauzer mix Clyde. Post the legal split ‘mutual and lovingly made at the end of 2017’, they shared custody of their pets and have apparently stayed in touch!

Hollywood star Drew Barrymore and Canadian-American filmmaker Tom Green got hitched July 2001, but filed for divorce soon after. The six months of matrimony led to battle over a yellow Labrador Retriever, Flossie. The pup had reportedly saved the couple’s lives in 1998 during a fire incident at their home in Los Angeles. The court gave possession of Flossie to Barrymore, who looked after it till the pet’s death in 2010.

