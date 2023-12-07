As environmental changes pose a tough challenge, celebs share what measures can be taken to check its growing impact

Global warming is a reality today. Mumbai is experiencing a rise in pollution levels. No matter how much we talk of environmental awareness, plastic bags can still be found everywhere! Celebrities share their opinion.

Collective responsibility

Rohit Choudhary

Generating electricity and heat by burning fossil fuels causes a large portion of global emissions. Manufacturing goods, cutting down forests, using transportation, producing food and powering buildings are just a few of the numerous reasons contributing to this issue. Therefore, I believe that we all need to be aware citizens first. The moment each household understands the causes and repercussions of global warming, we will start using less air-conditioners, avoid plastic bags and begin planting trees. We should acknowledge that anything going wrong in the world is our collective responsibility.

Being mindful

Aniruddh Dave

The reasons for these issues are numerous, involving a mix of factors that contribute to problems for our environment. The solution lies in being mindful. We require better planning for construction, increased tree plantation, fewer vehicles, and awareness of our population size. Climate change also demands our attention. On a personal level, I take simple actions — using less plastic, recycling and avoiding resource wastage. Small steps matter. Despite the discussions on environmental awareness, we still encounter garbage and plastic, especially in the sea and on roads. The topic of banning plastic bags frequently arises, yet we still see them being used. It’s a collective challenge that we need to address.

Take responsibility

Yashashri Masurkar

We are to blame. We are burdening the city with many issues simultaneously. We could have banned firecrackers this Diwali. Why didn’t we? We complain about traffic, yet we tolerate bad roads and ongoing construction. I have reduced plastic use in my life. I do not litter on the streets and I am gradually transitioning to sustainable clothing. These bags and packaging materials started as a matter of convenience, but we turned it into a habit. Instead of pointing fingers at others, we should take responsibility ourselves.

Sustainable alternatives

Shivangi Verma

I feel that there are numerous issues related to the environment, such as deforestation, global warming and pollution, which need attention. Small adjustments in our daily habits can have a positive impact. It is crucial for all of us to prioritise collective well-being. Personally, I strive to be an environmentally conscious individual. Addressing this requires a collective effort, involving stricter enforcement of regulations, public education, and a shift towards sustainable alternatives in daily life.

Stricter regulations

Navin Prabhakar

The elevated pollution levels and deteriorating air quality in Mumbai can be attributed to a combination of factors such as extensive construction projects, rampant cutting of trees, increased number of vehicles on the road, explosion in population, and the overarching impact of climate change. To address these environmental challenges, a multi-faceted approach is necessary. Implementing stricter regulations on construction activities, promoting afforestation and sustainable urban planning, encouraging the use of public transport or eco-friendly vehicles, managing population growth through awareness and policies, and actively addressing climate change issues are essential steps towards a healthier environment.

