As Gullak enters Season 5, Jameel Khan reflects on its relatable magic

As the much-loved Sony LIV show Gullak moves into its fifth season, one of its lead actors, noted actor Jameel Khan, shares why the show continues to strike a chord with audiences. He elucidates, “This is my story, your story, that of the middle class; it’s relatable for it picks up relevant issues, is high on emotional quotient and fun factor. It takes you on a nostalgic trip and reminds you of what you are missing.”

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Personally, he can see a lot of his father in his character of and he also brings in his own virtues and ideologies to the part of Santosh Mishra. Reprising the part season after season is not difficult for Jameel, only, “I have to ensure that I don’t let my guard down and meet audiences’ expectations.” Though Jameel has a vast body of work behind him and a solid background in theatre too, yet undoubtedly Gullak has been the game changer. The love and adulation that has come his way, thanks to the TVF series, is unparalleled.

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Whether it has opened doors, well he laughs and shares, “Sure, only when something succeeds people try to trap you in to a pigeonhole. I have been flooded with offers to play a father, heroine ka baap, hero ka baap, villain ka baap, this baap that baap and I always tell them can you top up Santosh Mishra baap.”

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In fact, his entire life he has said no more often than signed on the dotted line. To begin with he was not gung ho about Gullak too, for OTT seemed like television to him. Today, he is more than grateful that after much persuasion and negotiation he said yes to TVF whose creative team saw him on stage many years ago and decided he was a perfect fit. Even though in that play Naseeruddin Shah played the father and Jameel essayed the part of his son. Recalling his association with Naseer bhai who often reprimands him for quitting theatre, ‘rightly so, each time I watch a play I too kick myself,’ he owes a great deal to the institution of acting. Like his mentor, Jameel too does not like to gloat about his work, has no PR machinery to propel him forward. He says, “Instead of posting frivolities on social media incessantly, I would let my work do the talking.”

Precisely why though he would love to work with his Gangs of Wasseypur director Anurag Kashyap again, he would rather Anurag make that call than pester him on his own. He hails Anurag as a unique director whose working style is ‘undefined’ and remembers his USP, “Perhaps, no other director leaves so much room for improvisation and organic acting.”

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Looking back at his career graph, which has seen significant projects like Mandala Murders, Srikanth, Bada Naam Karenge and upcoming ones like Jugaadu and a Sooraj Barjatya film, there is no room for regret or recrimination. He observes, “I am happy but not entirely content. The day I feel fully satisfied, it would be the end of my career. I feel sky is the limit.”

If he seeks versatility in his roles, he feels makers too should be free to experiment with whatever genre they are comfortable with, be it crime thrillers or dramedies.

As he spreads happiness through Gullak, his personal gullak is full of love and gratitude. In times when divisive forces are in overdrive, he reminds, “India has always exemplified love and tolerance and we must coexist with pyar mohabat.” Just like his onscreen Mishra family does, minor niggles aside.