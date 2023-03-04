As India hosts it’s first-ever Women Premiere League for cricket, fans sing, ‘YehToh Bas Shuruat Hai’…

Sheetal

Ahead of the International Women’s Day on March 8, as the first-ever Indian Women’s Premiere League takes off, here is a look at all the entertainment planned for the opening ceremony. Also, celebs share the team and players they are rooting for.

AP Dhillon

Star-studded affair

The opening ceremony will be held tonight at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. While Punjabi-Canadian singer AP Dhillon will be seen singing his songs as well as the anthem, Yeh Toh Bas Shuruat Hai, actresses Kriti Sanon and Kiara Advani will be the star performers from Bollywood, who will grace the event. The WPL will go on till March 26 with five teams — Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Captials and UP Warriors — competing against each other.

Kriti Sanon

While Kriti Sanon had previously performed in one of the IPL seasons, Kiara Advani and AP Dhillon will be debuting as premiere league performers. Kriti updated her fans: “See you guys there, super proud.”

Dhillon had previously performed in a Mumbai concert, which was sold out. Kiara also shared the details on her Instagram story, “Excited to cheer our women in blue. Happy to perform at the opening ceremony of WPL.”