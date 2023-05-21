As new guidelines have been set for the safety of child artistes, experts believe strict measuresshould be in place to check their violation

Sheetal

IN a move to safeguard interests of child artistes, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Thursday issued fresh guidelines. As it highlights important ways to provide a healthy work environment for child performers, we check out the reactions of industry experts and parents of these artistes.

Sejal Gupta

Follow up is crucial

Jogira Sara Ra Ra director Kushan Nandy feels any law that protects children working in the industry or anywhere else for that matter is for the betterment of the society. He says, “There are several points in the guidelines that needed to be addressed long back. It’s a given that children of all ages are pretty much exploited by relatives, family, filmmakers as well as casting agents. Having said that, many child performers go through some problem or the other. But every time there’s a law or guidelines, it also comes out with loopholes to exploit it, wherein the middle men like casting agents and others take advantage. So, in other words, announcing the guidelines is one thing, but to uphold them, stricter measures need to be taken.”

Other concerns

Model and child artiste Sejal Gupta, 13, has become the youngest Indian to win Miss Teen International India title, and has worked in TV shows as well as films. Her mother, Harsimran Gupta, shares, “Just like every other artiste, child performers put in the same amount of effort, but the wage is often much less as compared to the main lead. That needs correction.”

Harsimran hails the new guidelines where each staff member’s police verification will be done and absolute safety provided around the child’s dressing room. As for the six-hour shift, she explains how it’s not technically an issue as the scenes are shot in 15-20 minutes, but the preparation takes time.

Change for the better

Director Prasad Kadam says, “New guidelines by NCPCR are indeed a welcome move. It will help safeguard child rights. A shooting set is not always a safe place to work. Most studios are on the outskirts of the town. So, proper precautions need to be taken. We will definitely implement them on our sets.”

Check out a few guidelines

Compulsory for the production houses to register the adolescent actors under the District Magistrate.

The registration of child actors is valid for only six months.

Necessary for a parent to stay with their ward at all times on the sets.

Children not allowed to share dressing spaces with anyone, especially the opposite gender.

Children not allowed to work for more than six hours in a day and not more than three hours without rest; no overtime allowed.

At least 20 per cent of the income earned by the child from the production should be directly deposited in a fixed deposit account in a nationalised bank in the child’s name.

Police verification of every staff member working is imperative.

They faced pressures of stardom too

In India, the news of teen actress Tunisha Sharma’s suicide brought attention towards child rights and pressures they face.

Michael Jackson, the King of Pop, began his music career as a child. The immense pressure and demanding nature of the entertainment industry took a toll on Jackson’s mental and emotional well-being. These most likely contributed to the emotional and psychological challenges he faced later in life.

Bodyguard actress Whitney Houston started as a teen model and singer. Behind her immense success, Houston struggled with tumultuous private life and drug addiction. Her attempts to overcome them were highly publicised. In February, 2012, she passed away at the age of 48.

Amanda Bynes began her acting career quite early and gained popularity with her roles in “All That” and “The Amanda Show.” She took a break from acting to focus on her well-being and has since been working on her recovery.

(With inputs by Rachael Rodrigues)