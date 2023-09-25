As part of the Comedians Cricket League, known stand-up comics, including Abhishek Upmanyu, Aakash Gupta, Munawar Faruqui and Anubhav Singh Bassi, were in Chandigarh…

Sheetal

Popular stand-up comedians gathered at the Sector 16 Cricket Stadium in Chandigarh, as part of the Comedians Cricket League, organised by The Laugh Club, this weekend. They formed a part of three teams — Chandigarh Challengers (CC), Delhi Destroyers (DD) and Mumbai Maestros (MM). Captains of the respective teams — Abhishek Upmanyu, Aakash Gupta and Munawar Faruqui — were excited to be here. We caught up with some among them!

Comedians in a light mood before the match

Aakash Gupta, who is popularly known for the dialogue ‘Excuse me, Brother’, said the content he had created was mainly based on observation and stories from life. The comedian, however, was not sure whether he would find any comic content during the Comedians Cricket League. But he was sure it would overall be a great experience.

Bassi blast

Another comedian from his team, Delhi Destroyers, Anubhav Singh Bassi, swore by his storytelling style. He was also recently seen as an actor in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, along with Ranbir Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Bassi witnessed a full house at his show, organised at Indradhanush Stadium, Panchkula, on Friday night. He joked, “I remember producers were impressed by my act and told me that you won’t stop getting calls after Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. But I have been waiting for almost months now.” Bassi insisted on writing a story for a film project, all because he believed his stand-up acts were doing well and he had nothing to lose as long as his comedy career did not suffer.

Being one of the many public figures who had talked about mental health issues among men, Bassi shared, “I have come far from the point where I was depressed, but yes I do need therapy from time to time.” As for writer’s block, Bassi felt the best approach was not to force things.

Some of the other comedians who participated in the league included Manpreet Singh, Sorabh Pant, Parvinder Singh, Vipul Goyal, Rajat Chauhan and Punit Pania.

