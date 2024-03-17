As public figures, it's our duty to promote our culture, says Sara Ali Khan

IANS

Sara Ali Khan has talked about her love for Indian wear and said that as a public figure, it’s an added responsibility to promote the culture at a fashion level. Sara walked the runway in a scintillating ensemble for designer Varun Chakkilam on Day 4 at LFW x FDCI.

In an exclusive conversation, Sara spoke about her fancy for Indian wear. The actress said, “Indian clothes are so incredibly comfortable to wear on a daily basis. Their western version is co-ord sets and the world seems to have really embraced that style too.”

As a renowned personality, fashion goes hand in glove with the profession. But in real life, Sara is not much of a diva and believes in keeping it simple. “I believe that comfort is fashion. What makes me feel good is what I will wear.”