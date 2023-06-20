As #saynotolivestockbill2023 trends, calls to boycott the draft bill are rife

Sheetal

On June 7, the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying (MoFAHD) dropped the draft Livestock and Livestock Products (Importation and Exportation) Bill, 2023, and invited suggestions/objections till Saturday. But ever since the draft has been made public, majority of animal lovers and activists are opposing the Bill, resulting in #SayNoToLiveStockBill2023 trending on Twitter.

The proposed Bill allows the import and export of live animals in India. This has infuriated many, who took to social media on Saturday to demand that the bills be withdrawn because it could lead to animal cruelty. The addition of canines and felines to the livestock list has also been opposed by activists.

As the hashtag #saynotolivestockbill2023 trends on Twitter, there are calls to boycott the Bill in totality.

Celeb speak

“Where has the vision of our country vanished? Ahimsa paramo dharma! #SayNoToLiveStockBill2023. After Covid 19 outbreak, any attempt to promote and develop the import/export of livestock is misconceived and catastrophic.”

— Jaya Bhattacharya, actress

“Daya jo hai vo national level pe khatam hone jaa rahi hai (kindness is dying on a national level). Everybody now knows that the newly proposed Livestock Bill, 2023 will help animal abusers perpetrate heinous crimes as they ship them like a package to foreign countries.” — Manmeet Singh, actor

The livestock Bill, if passed, will unleash cruelty on animals of India. Animals will be exported to foreign countries and be used in the meat, leather industry, apart from becoming part of lab tests. — Divya Seth Shah, actress

“First of all the Bill shouldn’t be proposed, but now we should unite to oppose it. Animals are part of our lives…Say no to Livestock Bill 2023.” — Kapil Dev, former cricketer

“I am very shocked at the Government of India for proposing this livestock Bill, where animals will be indiscriminately sent for slaughter in the most inhumane conditions. Where is compassion and love for nature? They have included cats and dogs also in the livestock. They are not things and commodities for trading. Say no to Livestock Bill 2023.” — Kitu Gidwani, actress.

What is it?

The Livestock Importation Act of 1898 currently governs the upkeep of the nation’s bio-security by stopping the entry of diseases through the import of live animals and livestock products. The Livestock and Livestock Products (Importation and Exportation) Bill, 2023, is a ‘re-enactment’ of the current Livestock Importation Act, 1898, and the Livestock Importation (Amendment) Act of 2001. In the clause, government has added a clause of ‘power to make arrangements for promotion and development of exports of livestock and livestock products’. And people who love cats, dogs and cows are opposing it for including them in the livestock list of exports.

