As the reworked version of Pakistani song Pasoori, sung by Arijit Singh, does not go down well with netizens, here’s a look at whether recreated versions work

Sheetal

EVER thought about a time when celebrated singer Arijit Singh would be the criticised for singing something? Well, music label, T-Series, and the never-ending remake trend made it possible!

On Monday, they released a new song, Pasoori Nu, from upcoming film, Satyaprem Ki Katha, sung by Arijit Singh and Tulsi Kumar. It’s a remake of Pakistani song, Pasoori, from Coke Studio 14 which became a worldwide rage last year. Sung by Ali Sethi and Shae Gil, it got featured even in Marvel Cinematic Universe’s series Ms. Marvel.

However, the version in Hindi did not strike a chord with listeners. Soon, a meme-fest was rife on social media with Arijit at the centre of it all. Artistes share whether listeners have had enough of this remake trend.

Not the last time!

If artistes and singers are to be believed, remakes of songs will always be done. The Punjabi community has been conveying their disappointment for more than a decade now after hearing their favourite song in Bollywood films. But B-town has been countering that hate by offering work to Punjabi singers on a grand scale!

Arijit Singh

Defending champions

T-Series of course have spent a hefty amount to buy the rights to make a reprised version of Pasoori, thus the song credits of the Pasoori Nu reads, Rochak Kohli and Ali Sethi. While Rochak has confessed that they had anticipated such a reaction, he also clarified that the original makers were on board the entire time. Even the lyrics’ credit reads Gurpreet Aini and Ali Sethi.

But it’s not the first time that the music label has earned negative response for their remake songs. Last year in September, when Falguni Pathak’s hit song Maine Payal Hai Chhankai was re-created in Neha Kakkar’s voice titled Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi, Twitter made the same hue and cry. To which Neha’s reaction was, “And for those who are unhappy seeing me happy and successful, I feel sorry for them. Bechaare… Plz keep commenting. I won’t even delete them. Coz I know and everybody knows what Neha Kakkar is.”

Meme fest

Who doesn’t like a little fun while memes are at it though? With Pasoori, where some said that the bad remake united the two fighting nations, India and Pakistan, as they unitedly hated the song, the others called for ‘Harpic’ the best option to cleanse their ears after listening to Rochak Kohli’s version!

Tune that was not in sync

Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi: Neha Kakkar (Tanishk Bagchi). Maine Payal Hai Chhankai (original): Falguni Pathak (Lalit Sen)

Chamma Chamma; Neha Kakkar, Romy, Arun & Ikka (Tanishk Bagchi). Chamma Chamma (original): Alka Yagnik (Anu Malik)

Masakali 2.0; Tulsi Kumar, Sachet Tandon (Tanishk Bagchi). Masakali (original); Mohit Chauhan (A R Rahman)

Ek Do Teen; Palak Muchhal (Sandeep Shirodkar)

Ek Do Teen (original): Alka Yagnik (Laxmikant Pyarelal)

Lamborghini; Neha Kakkar & Jassie Gill (Meet Bros). Traditional folk song