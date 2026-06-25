As the row over passport-citizenship remark heats up, Javed Akhtar labels MEA statement ‘absurd’, celebs react

The Ministry of External Affairs clarified this week, on the occasion of the 14th Passport Seva Divas, that a passport is primarily a travel document and does not by itself constitute proof of citizenship. The statement drew sharp criticism, most notably from writer and lyricist Javed Akhtar.

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Akhtar, 81, called the position absurd. On X, he asked — If the government is not fully satisfied that an applicant is a citizen, how is it issuing them a passport at all? His post sparked a wider conversation online and off it.

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Actor and producer Anupama Prakash said the clarification caught many people off guard. "Many of us have grown up believing that a passport is the ultimate identity document. If the legal position is different, then it is important for citizens to understand it. Awareness is the key because documentation affects everyday life, from travel to official procedures," she said.

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Actress and naturopath Deepti Bhatnagar, who travels frequently for work, called for greater transparency from authorities. "If the law distinguishes between a travel document and proof of citizenship, people deserve simple and transparent explanations. The easier these policies are to understand, the more confident citizens will feel while dealing with official processes," she said.

Actress Parakh Madan kept the focus on the ordinary citizen. "For the common person, documentation can already be complicated. Any change or clarification related to citizenship should be communicated clearly, because people should know exactly which documents serve what purpose. Awareness is just as important as the policy itself," she said.

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Actor Darshan Dave, known for his work in Begusarai and Ghar Ek Sapna, offered perhaps the most grounded take. While he does not believe citizens will be stripped of their status overnight, he raised a concern that many will relate to. If a combination of older documents is now required to prove citizenship, he said, many people will simply struggle to produce them. Birth certificates get lost. Marksheets go missing. Parents' records are not always traceable. He drew on his own experience of receiving an income tax recovery notice in 2026 for the year 2009, and being asked to produce documents from nearly two decades ago. I am feeling the same frustration today. I hope for a solution that does not cause our future generations to panic," he said.

Javed Akhtar may be the first to say it out loud, but as more voices join in, the debate he sparked shows no signs of fading.