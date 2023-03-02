As the song Naatu Naatu, from the film RRR, is set to be performed live at the Academy Awards, here’s a look at how it has become a craze beyond Indian borders

Sheetal

‘Music truly know no boundaries’… Wrote SS Rajamouli on Twitter when his film RRR’s song, Naatu Naatu, won the Best Song award at the 80th Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles. While the West continues to fancy the foot-tapping number, it has only contributed to the frenzy around Naatu Naatu, making it the biggest contender at the Academy Awards to be held on March 12 at Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles.

The Korean Ambassador Chang Jae-bok shakes a leg on Naatu Naatu. PHOTO: Twitter

Now, the singers, Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, will perform Naatu Naatu live at the Oscar’s ceremony! This will only be the second time in the history of Oscars, after Jai Ho from the film Slumdog Millionaire, that an Indian song will be showcased. We take a look at the song’s popularity, while experts list what makes it iconic.

Dance mania

On Saturday (February 25), members of the Korean Embassy, including the Ambassador Chang Jae-bok, were seen grooving to the song. The video has since then amassed 5.5 million views and 43.9k likes.

Four months ago, a YouTuber, Mayo Japan, with 2.47 million subscribers performed Naatu Naatu dance around Diwali at the India Fest in Japan.

Recently, Pakistani actress Hania Aamir gave a powerful performance on the track at a wedding. She re-created the impossible steps pulled off by Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

RRR was screened in October during the 10th edition of Beyond Fest at the biggest IMAX theatre in the world in Los Angeles, USA. While Rajamouli was present at the screening, the houseful theatre saw people screaming loudly, whistling and dancing during the three-hour show.

Worthy of praise

At the Critics’ Choice Movie Awards, Avatar director James Cameron praised RRR while SS Rajamouli was smitten by the former! In the clip, Cameron said, “It’s really quite an accomplishment. It’s an amazing film, I saw it for the first time. I watched it alone and didn’t know what to expect. I was astonished, not just with the physical style of the film and the use of very good VFX, but also the storytelling.”

Infectious energy

“I believe Naatu Naatu has successfully combined the essence of folk music with an upbeat and funky tone. The energy of the song is infectious, which makes even a non-dancer feel like shaking a leg. It’s a great honour that Indian singers will be performing live at the Oscars, which reminds me of Jai Ho that also had a similar foot-tapping beat. We hail Michael Jackson as the greatest dancer in the world because he infused the same energy in everyone around him. Naatu Naatu has done the same.” — Hariharan, Indian singer

Language is no bar

“With Naatu Naatu, not only did composer MM Keeravani but singers, Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, made a mark. Equal credit goes to the actors, Ram Charan and Jr NTR, for performing so well and choreographer Prem Rakshith for transforming the emotions of the song into dance. Not to forget, the exceptional picturisation of the song in Ukraine by ace director SS Rajamouli. So, overall, all these factors collectively contributed to the West lapping up its music and ensuing dance fever. Language is no longer a barrier if the beat is right. If you remember Korean song Gangnam Style, almost a decade ago had the same effect worldwide. The TikTok videos of Tanzanian couple Kili and Neema Paul on Indian songs is another example that language is no bar. ” — Vipin Patwa, Music director

Tweet trail

“In RRR, it’s about the battles but they keep up the story even in the singing. And I love that aspect of it.” — Danny Devito, Actor

(With inputs by Yathesht Pratiraj)