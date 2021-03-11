As they say, book is a man’s best friend and reading is one of the best hobbies! On World Book Day (April 23), celebrities talk to us about their love for reading

Truly inspiring

Vijayendra Kumeria

I like reading biographies and autobiographies. Biographies can show us how successful people deal with crises and solve difficult situations. I would recommend The Story of My Experiments with Truth, the biography of Mahatma Gandhi. I found the book engrossing. One of the very few books that has changed my life and my inner self.

Guiding light

Aparna Dixit

There was a book that I read once called The Secret. That book has changed the way I look at life. It’s a very inspiring and motivational book. Even now when I feel low, if I want directions in my life, I do go back and read that book again and again.

Understanding the truth

Arun Mandola

I am not into reading much but recently I started reading the Bhagavad Gita and I am enjoying it a lot. By reading this book, you will understand universal truth. I feel lucky that at this age, I am able to read such a holy scripture.

Inspiring words

Shivani Gosain

When I shifted to Mumbai from Delhi, I stayed alone for a long time and that was the time I developed the reading habit. My friend’s father gave me this book called Tough Time Never Lasts But Tough People Do. The inspiring quotes from the book really helped me to stay strong.

Getting real

Anuj Sachdeva

I like Elon Musk by Ashlee Vance. The book is about Elon Musk and how he has revolutionised technology with Tesla and Spacex. The second one is Richard Branson’s autobiography, Losing My Virginity. For anyone burning with entrepreneurial zeal, this book is a must read.

Internalising wisdom

Ayush Anand

The book that changed my outlook on life was You Can Win by Shiv Khera. Since then, I have read many self-help books like The Magic, Secret, Mirror Work and have been practising the techniques mentioned in the books for quite a few years. They have become my daily ritual now.

Motivating story

Vaishnavi Ganatra

I love reading books. A few months back, I completed reading the Shiva trilogy by Amish Tripathi and I am in awe of how beautifully all the incidents have been described. This book taught me to believe in good, and work hard to get better!

Lending her ears

Somy Ali

I go for audio books. I am currently listening to Rising Strong by Brene Brown, which is about being vulnerable and allowing the world to see your vulnerability. Simultaneously, I am reading How to Survive the Loss of a Love. The latter is a beautiful book about loss of friendships and relationships.