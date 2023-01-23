As Viva Magenta sets the tenor for fashionistas, here's a look at what's going to rule the fashion scene in 2023

Mona

Strong and bright, Viva Magenta rules the colour palette. Right from chunky chains to blingy numbers, this is a year of individualistic choices and whims. Functionality meets fashion in 2023 and it’s off to an eclectic start!

Merging boldness with fun, Pantone’s Color of the Year 2023 Viva Magenta’s organic origin pays an ode to the shift towards healing the planet. A versatile colour, it makes a statement whether it’s ethnic wear or western. An ornate lehenga choli, sequined saree, co-ord sets or a pant suit – vivacious magenta elevates any ensemble. Dabka, zardosi, sequin – any kind of embroidery looks fabulous on it. It goes well with colours like navy, white, beige or if you want to colour block it with sunshine orange or fruit orange, it pans out majestically.

Raveena Tandon dons a fusion Indo Western

Co-ord (coordinated) sets are here to stay. Two or more pieces of clothing in matching colours or styles offer plenty of versatility, especially to Indian fashion. “I see a lot of designers doing Ajrak (unique form of block printing from Ajrakhpur, Kutch district) co-ord sets – loose kaftan style kurtas with ankle-high pants or shirt-loose pants-jacket combinations. What’s interesting is the length of the jacket. Right from hip to mid-thigh to long, one can play with fabrics and lengths keeping in mind the season,” says Ritu Kochhar, founder director, INIFD.

It’s time to put your most colourful foot forward, literally. “Colourful sneakers have enjoyed a good run for a while. Year 2023 sees reds, pinks, maroons and greens adorning your feet. And not just colours, beads to crystals and clear heels are going to enjoy their moment this year,” says Kochhar. Designer Aprajita Toor feels chunky heels and classic vintage style shoes will enjoy the attention too. Matching co-ord or same colour separates will be the fashion pick along with bold block heels,” says Toor.

Model presents a creation by designer Kilian Kerner

Bling is here to stay. Beads, sequins, appliqué work to lace, it’s all about dressing it up. Chunky chains to body armours – right from bralettes to body jewels, there is whole new dimension waiting to be explored.

Denims are forever and in 2023 you don’t have to choose between skinny or baggy. “Post covid, individual preference rides over trend trope and most brands are offering a variety,” says Kochhar. Denim would enjoy many avatars – right from baggy, boyfriend, straight, paper bag, double-waisted (second waistband that sits higher than the exterior fabric) to carpenter jeans (with many pockets and loops), choose your style and comfort. Denim co-ord sets with rhinestones and other embellishments, it’s time of upgraded denims.

Sheer sure spreads its magic in spring and summer. Having long moved away from showing inner wear, sheer has moved from ramp to real. See-through dresses, lace blouses to tassles, dare to don some sheer magic!

Just like carpenter jeans, it’s all about functionality, so you will see pockets everywhere—an Indian kurta set or lehenga choli, pockets are ubiquitous this season!

If bling or bold isn’t your choice, go for neutral and monochromatic looks. “From statement pre-draped sarees to co-rd sets, go for classic tints and shades that are perfect for every occasion,” says Shweta Kapur, spokesperson of the brand, 431-88.

Fusion Indo-Western is the new cool. “Adding stunning ethnic pieces to your regular wear will instantly up your style quotient. The right mix of ethnic and western makes heads turn and hearts tremble,” says Ishu Datwani, founder Anmol Jewellers. Gauri Tandon, co-founder, Isharya, makes a case for dopamine jewels, signet rings and personalised jewellery. “This is all about accessories that spark joy. Vivacious hues like rani pink, icy aqua and refreshing parakeets come to life with a fusion of icy CZ crystals, polki-cut mirrors, and colour plating making dopamine jewellery to tick.” Signet rings or pinky rings that dates back to the 1920s-1930s when many women activists started wearing them to represent self-love will find favours in 2023. “Personalised jewellery has been especially strong since the pandemic, and the trend will continue. These keepsakes are irreplaceable and worn close to the heart,” says Tandon.