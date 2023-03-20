As we celebrate World Happiness Day, celebs underline the need to live with joy

Little things
Sheeba Akashdeep
Happiness means having a contented, happy, healthy, loving family, pets and friends. Happiness is the driver, success is the passenger; they go hand-in-hand. My greatest strength is my endless ability to pursue happiness. I look for happiness in all the little things; I find it in family, natureand animals. Also, one needs to stop relating money, success and relationships to happiness, as these are not connected.
Teaching the kids
Esha Gaur
Happiness is of utmost importance because if you’re happy only then can you be successful and live your life well. My greatest strength is my kids. I always want to be happy and healthy for them. And they also learn this thing from me all the time. After all, we as parents need to lead by example for them to follow. And often a happy environment at home helps raise a happy kid.
Family is the key
Nivedita Basu
For me, family is happiness. I think that holds the utmost importance in everyone’s life. My kids, my family, my good health, my wellness and my mental health are above everything. The day my job doesn’t give me happiness, I will retire.
Absolutely vital
Charrul Malik
If we are not happy, nothing looks good. If we are not happy, we aren’t hungry, we don’t feel like working, we don’t feel like talking; we are not ourselves if we are not happy. Happiness is vital.
Life’s goal
Hansa Singh
Happiness is the magic potion of life. It’s the lifeline for me. I believe there shouldn’t be one day to celebrate it, but one should keep in mind that the goal in life should be to stay happy.
— Sheetal
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Fresh case under Arms Act against Amritpal Singh, aides; 4 flown to Dibrugarh
Hunt on to nab separatist | Flag marches across Punjab | 34 ...
Terror charge against Imran Khan, party leaders
Pak mulls options to ban ex-PM’s party
Sidhu Moosewala Killing: At singer's barsi, father slams govt over 'slow probe', says fight for justice to go on
Questions timing of crackdown on Amritpal Singh