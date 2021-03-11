As we gear up to celebrate Mother’s Day on May 8, celebrities talk about their moms and the one thing that they would like to gift her

Holiday mode

Aparna Dixit

We get busy running with work, ambitions and goals, and forget that the most important people in our lives are parents. I want to take my mom on holidays, make her enjoy life and ask her do whatever she has not done till date because mothers sacrifice a lot for children.

Mama’s boy

Samer Singh

It’s tough to be a mother and it’s even tougher when you are a single parent. My mother and I have been close, and even closer after my dad’s demise, and I have no shame in admitting that I am somewhat a ‘mama’s boy’. If there’s anything that I truly desire to gift her, it would be retirement! I want her to live in my house. I don’t know when that will happen but I know that it surely will.

Religious calling

Ginnie Virdi

What my mom has done to make me happy cannot be repaid. But yes, if I have a chance to do something special for her, I will like to take her to the Gurdwara Shri Panja Sahib in Pakistan. She loves that place.

Simple pleasures

Abhishek Kumaarr

It was in May last year when my mom was suffering from Covid and got hospitalised. I still get nightmares of those difficult times. At that moment, I just wanted her to come back home. The one thing that I would like to give her is to follow what she has taught me — do the right things, say nothing bad, be kind to people around me and take a stand where it needs to be done. Simple things are enough to make her smile.

Relaxed mode

Vaishnavi Ganatra

If I had to give one thing to my mom, it would be a day off or a week or month off, as she needs to just relax. Imagine getting sleep for just six hours, sometimes even less. I want to give her a vacation. A place of her choice that she can visit; chill, eat, sleep and relax.

Unconditional love

Sunidee Chauhan

I believe whatever I give my mom, it will always be less compared to what she has done for me. So I can’t mention that one thing I can gift her. Her love and affection cannot be reimbursed by gifting anything in the world.

Fit & fine

Delnaaz Irani

Somewhere parents always feel that there has to be unity in the family, love among the siblings and this is one assurance I would like to give my mom to make her happy. She also wants to see me fit and healthy, and this is one of the best things I can give her.

True affection

Hrishikesh Pandey

I think the best gift I can give to my mom is love; taking care of her health and being there for her. All these matter more than any materialistic thing. I personally feel if you give parents your time, your affection, love and care, then there is nothing like it.