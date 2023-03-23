As we mark the martyrdom day of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, stalwarts from Punjab share how his principles should be a guiding light for the younger generations

Mona

‘It is easy to kill individuals but you cannot kill the ideas’

Bhagat Singh

Martyr Bhagat Singh was not only a dynamic young man with an iron will, but an inspiration, a philosophy, a beacon. As the nation remembers the legend on his martyrdom day today, 92 years on he still continues to inspire numerous films, plays and songs that the younger generation should watch, listen.

The valour of Bhagat Singh has been written about and sung by almost every Punjabi singer and with much enthusiasm. “Bhagat Singh ji has always held a special place in the great folklore of Punjab and in the history of our country. I grew up listening to stories of his great sacrifice. Therefore, singing songs of praise for the great man came very naturally to me. There is a lot more I think we must all do collectively to preserve their relevance and importance in the times to come,” says legendary singer Gurdas Maan, who has sung many songs on Shaheed Bhagat Singh, including Punjab (2017).

A play on Bhagat Singh being staged. Tribune file photo

Famous singer Jasbir Jassi took out an album Shaheed Bhagat Singh with five songs — Chal Uth Chal Final, Ghodi, Pugri Sambhal Jatta and Sarfaroshi. All the songs composed by Jassi have also been sung by him. Valour, patriotism to mourning the loss of young life, the songs touch many emotions. “Bhagat Singh is and will stay an inspiration. He’s synonymous with honesty, truth, voice against injustice; known for his intellect, ideology and most of all how not to lose hosh in josh,” says Jassi. Aao beheno ral mil gayeeye Bhagat Singh di ghodi ni/ Rajguru Sukhdev surme sarvalya di jodi ni...Go the lyrics of Ghodi, these talk about how death is Bhagat Singh’s bride in a heart-rending number.

Historical stage

“Jadon veer Bhagat Singh Soore nu, dita fansi da hukam suna. Sir dhar tali te tur paya, us prem khelan da cha ... Sadi maut bane jind kaum di, te samraj leyi fah,” opens the popular play by Davinder Daman, titled Chhipan Ton Pehlan.

Still from the song Punjab by Gurdas Maan. Photo: YouTube

“Back in 1981, we were taking two plays on a Canada and America tour, when the organisers demanded a fresh play on Bhagat Singh or the trip could have been cancelled. We already had the tickets booked and the responsibility to write the play fell on me,” recalls Daman. He sat with an actor who was also a steno and worked non-stop to get the play ready. “At that time, I had but seen only one film on Bhagat Singh, which I had forgotten all about. Yes, I had met his mother a few times earlier and often asked her questions how Bhagat Singh was during his childhood. Couple it with a book that I had read around those times, the five jhankis (parts) of the play were ready in less than a day.”

Jasbir Jassi sings Ghodi. Photo: YouTube

As luck would have it, the plays were not performed on the tour, but its first staging back in India later fetched tremendous response. “Since then, Chhipan Ton Pehlan has been performed during youth and theatre festivals, not just in India but also abroad. In fact, we will be going to stage it in California soon.” Daman is overwhelmed at the response he has received. “Many writers and historians have lauded the play,” shares Daman.

Follow his principles

“Almost every singer has sung about Shaheed-E-Azam Bhagat Singh, but the real tribute is following his values in life,” shares folk singer Pammi Bai. He too grew up singing poems and raising slogans of Bhagat Singh, and hopes that the youth today imbibes the principles.

Well known theatre artiste Balkar Sidhu says, “Setting aside caste, class, religion or economic considerations, Bhagat Singh dreamt of an equal world. As a theatre artiste, it’s my endeavour to take his ideology to the youth and hope to rebuild the country of his dreams.”