As we move into the second half of 2023, here are seven actors who have stood out with their performances

We are halfway through 2023, and we have had some great performances from a number of actors on OTT. Here is a look back at some of the actors whose performances were loved by both the fans and the critics:

Tough choice

Isha Talwar (Saas Bahu & Flamingo)

With a stalwart actor like Dimple Kapadia in the cast, Isha Talwar made her presence felt with an outstanding performance as Badi Bahu, aka Bijlee, who runs a drug cartel. She also quite sensitively handled her character, who struggles between a same-sex relationship and a marriage of convenience, making it quite relatable.

Close to reality

Ishwak Singh (Rocket Boys 2)

Ishwak Singh

Ishwak Singh made a mark by playing the role of India’s noted scientist, Dr Vikram Sarabhai. With his acting, Ishwak made the character so iconic that Dr Vikram Sarabhai became synonymous with him.

Never say die

Wamiqa Gabbi (Jubilee)

Wamiqa Gabbi

Wamiqa’s portrayal of Nilofer remains one of the most unforgettable performances in Jubilee. The actress seamlessly brought out Nilofer’s ambitious and never-say-die attitude without showing the character in a negative light. Her performance earned her praise from veteran actresses like Zeenat Aman.

Relatable act

Gulshan Devaiah (Dahaad)

Gulshan Devaiah

Known for giving natural performances, Gulshan Devaiah made his Dahaad character, police officer Devilal Singh, relatable. His smooth delivery of dialogues and his skill at capturing subtle details of his character are noticeable.

Getting the nuances

Aparshakti Khurana (Jubilee)

Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti captured the journey of his character from being Binod Das, a nobody, to the superstar Madan Kumar. Through his performance, he managed to set the tone for this show. Aparshakti was appreciated for getting the nuances of yesteryear’s world right.

On trial

Rajshri Deshpande (Trial By Fire)

Rajshri Deshpande

With her subdued yet impactful performance in Trial by Fire, she made the audience feel the pain of a mother who is struggling to get justice for the deaths of her children.

Psychotic portrayal

Vijay Varma (Dahaad)

Vijay Varma

Vijay Varma as Anand Swarnakar in Dahaad gave a new face to psychopathic characters. His performance convinced the audience to hate him, getting him nods from various critics.