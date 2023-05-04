 As Writers Guild of America go on strike demanding a fair deal, the clamour spreads far and wide—reward the writers not just with a pat on the back but also a fat cheque : The Tribune India

Mona & Sheetal

Seeking higher minimum pay and more writers per show among other demands, over 11,000 members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) stopped working on Tuesday. Hollywood is going through turmoil as WGA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents studios and productions companies wage a war.

Many major productions will be delayed, shortened or even scrapped due to this fiasco. Among the early causalities is the new episode of NBC’s Saturday Night Live, which Pete Davidson was to host with Lil Uzi Vert as the musical guest, was cancelled. The shadow of uncertainly looms large on many ongoing television series.

“Everything’s changed, but the money has changed in the wrong direction,” said Kelly Galuska, 39, a writer for The Bear on FX and Big Mouth on Netflix. “We hate to strike, but if we must, we strike hard. Pencils down in the Cobra Kai writers’ room. No writers on the sets. These aren’t fun times, but it’s unfortunately necessary...” tweeted screenwriter Jon Hurwitz! The last Hollywood strike, from the same union in 2007 and 2008, took three months to resolve.

Pete Davidson

Screenplay writer Sukhmani Sadana feels for the cause. “The strike is unfortunate, but the circumstances must be dire to have led to it!” Sadana, who has been on the writers’ team for Jogi and Rocketry, justifies the move. “I am sure the writers, who are already facing challenges, don’t want to go on strike but at times one has to take a call to be just heard.” She finds it unfortunate that the writers don’t get their due. “I hope writers are valued universally. And that should come not just as a pat on the back but also a fat cheque!”

“It’s a long fight for Indian writers to ask for their due. Producers who back any content are solely entitled to make decisions and once you have signed the contract, you are on work-for-hire basis. With so much of talent around, screenwriters are always replaceable and for some who have some big hits to their credit are sometimes included in the decision making process involving production, casting and dialogues,” avers Durgesh Singh, who has penned Gullak S2 and S3.

Atul Sabharwal, writer of Jubilee, says the process is way more complicated than what meets the eye. “Here in India, a writer signs a project for the minimum wage because they see it as an opportunity to enter the entertainment world.”

When the budget is less, the writing needs to be better to grip the audience. “One also needs to understand that writing in a film or show is just the first stop, a lot more money has to be pumped to make the final product. If the budget is low, the writing has to be really superlative.”

We are with WGA

Senior activist from the Screenwriters Association, India, Anjum Rajabali, says, “SWA is in complete solidarity with the strike declared by the Writers Guild Of America. While American writers are relatively in a better position than the writers across the world, in terms of remuneration and rights, their pay and working conditions do not measure up with the value they bring to the entertainment business. In India, we have an uphill struggle. Writers’ contracts are one-sided with all the rights being taken away by studios and platforms. Remuneration is woefully inadequate, there is no credit guarantee, termination can be arbitrary.”

Hoping for fruitful results

Varun Grover, national-award winning lyricist and writer, says, “The strike was needed. It is about time writers in Hollywood as well as in India fought against exploitation. I am hoping for some fruitful results. Like in Hollywood, there’s no royalty for the screenwriters in India for every re-run or character spin-off or products marketed on their content. Writers are still paid one tenth of the minimum wage that SWA has described in their guidelines for a new writer. The biggest challenge that we have is to change the mindset that we are not just a part of the filmmaking machinery but are the rightful initiators.

(Inputs from AP)

