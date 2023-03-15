Ashi Singh prepares to wrestle in ‘Meet’

Zee TV’s popular fiction show, Meet, presents the story of Meet Hooda (Ashi Singh), who questions societal norms and gender roles. The upcoming episodes are all set to witness a dramatic dangal sequence between Meet and Manmeet (Shagun Pandey).

As Meet wants the papers of her land signed by Manmeet, she challenges him for a wrestling bout and the latter agrees.

To get the body language and details of the sequence right, Ashi Singh is preparing religiously. Ashi shares, “This is the very first time that the television industry will witness a woman wrestling against a man and I can’t wait to hear the feedback from viewers. I have been preparing very hard for this and to get the scenes right, watched countless women wrestling videos. I hope the audience appreciates the sequence.”