Ashneer Grover and Rannvijay Singha reunite after Shark Tank India 1

Shark Tank India Season 1 judge Ashneer Grover and host Rannvijay Singha recently reunited at Ashneer’s home. The former co-founder of BharatPe, Ashneer, shared an Instagram post about the same.
Together they posed for a picture and Ashneer’s book. Ashneer wrote, “Fun Saturday with @rannvijaysingha and @harmansingha over at our place! All the best brothers for all your endeavours—keep rocking!!’
The host and actor Rannvijay also shared a picture and captioned it as, “An amazing night with @madsj30 and @ashneer.grover, got some fundas cleared on #doglapan.’
