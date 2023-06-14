Ashok Lokhande and Neelu Waghela reunite after 7 years for a cameo

In the recent storyline of Saavi Ki Savaari, Nityam realises that he’s in love with Saavi and plans to confess. The show is set to introduce a new twist with the cameo of Ashok Lokhande and Neelu Waghela, who will be seen as an adorable elderly couple.

Ashok Lokhande

Talking about the cameo in the show, Ashok says, “Reuniting with Neelu after seven long years has been an absolute joy and honour. She is a phenomenal actor and a wonderful human being. We built our onscreen chemistry and timing over the years, and that’s what the viewers appreciated about us. The audience remembers our reel jodi even today, and I’m grateful for their love. I’m excited about teaming up with the cast and crew of Saavi Ki Savaari, and I hope it continues to win the hearts of the viewers.”

Thrilled about her cameo in the show, Neelu says, “It’s been an absolute pleasure getting back together with Ashok Lokhande after a seven-year hiatus for Saavi Ki Savaari. He’s one of the most versatile actors I’ve worked with. Our previous collaboration holds a special place in my heart, and joining him for this show feels like a gift. We share a camaraderie, and it translates to great on-screen chemistry. I’m overjoyed to be a part of the Saavi Ki Savaari team.”